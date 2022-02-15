Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Skillz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,173,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,339. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.