Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,350. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,062 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 180,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,182. The stock has a market cap of $924.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

