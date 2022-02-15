Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.24 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $162.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the highest is $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $75.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $472.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 343,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

