Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matterport.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,427,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Matterport has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

