Navcoin Trading Down 5.3% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $12.38 million and $45,476.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014006 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008318 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,849,283 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

