Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.17 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $180.01 million and $49.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00038756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00105931 BTC.

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

