Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.80 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00004222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $33.76 million and $6.80 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,132,831 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

