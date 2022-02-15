BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $94,105.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00038756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00105931 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.