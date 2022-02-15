Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Decreases By 46.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 153,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,726. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Datasea will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

