Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 43.2% in January

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 309,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,720. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

