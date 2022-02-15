IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of IDBA stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

