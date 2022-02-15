The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.07 million-$280.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.73 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

