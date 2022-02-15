onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in onsemi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in onsemi by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

