Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

