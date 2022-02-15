OpenDAO (SOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.26 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $297.80 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00105851 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

