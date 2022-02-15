Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 796,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,631. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,026,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after buying an additional 2,602,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,226,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

