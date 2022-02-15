Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 796,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,631. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
