Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Grows By 62.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 160,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,311. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 5.84. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. Equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

