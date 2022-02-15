Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 590,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,333. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -338.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,657 shares of company stock worth $1,154,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

