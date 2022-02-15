Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

DNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,223. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

