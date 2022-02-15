Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.780-$0.880 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.93. 1,813,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,737. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day moving average of $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

