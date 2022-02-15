$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.14 million and the highest is $23.90 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $20.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $90.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $108.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of CHCT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,687. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.15%.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
