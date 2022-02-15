Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYXH remained flat at $$20.75 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

