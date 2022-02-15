Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.