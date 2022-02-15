iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in January

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 146,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.