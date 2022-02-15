London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 112,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,461. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $35.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNSTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($122.46) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

