First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$362,550.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$362,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -25,000 shares in the company, valued at C($362,550).

TSE:FR traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.61. 604,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,388. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

