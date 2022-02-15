$111.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce sales of $111.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.70 million and the highest is $113.10 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $53.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $308.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $539.71 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 1,395.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 104,099 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 281,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.18. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

