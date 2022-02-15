Empty Set Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,000.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $175,000.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.42 or 0.07137240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,381.36 or 1.00290635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

