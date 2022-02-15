$0.17 EPS Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lantheus.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 408,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

