Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.53 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

KFRC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 51,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

