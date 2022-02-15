Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 168,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,703. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $726.80 million, a P/E ratio of 239.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

