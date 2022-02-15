Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 405,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of DFIN traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. 313,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,953. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.
