Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.76 million and the highest is $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.59 million, with estimates ranging from $45.82 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,514. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 1,478,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,768. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

