Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $67.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $67.90 million. Glaukos reported sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glaukos.

A number of analysts have commented on GKOS shares. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 298,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,652. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

