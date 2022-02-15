Lobstex Price Up 10.5% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.12 million and $314,101.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,161,353 coins and its circulating supply is 23,085,927 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

