Zacks: Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.08. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.46. 18,967,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,140,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.