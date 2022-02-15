Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Cowen upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

