Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.76 billion-$23.76 billion.

Shares of FUJHY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 376,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,959. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

