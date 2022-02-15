Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 2,313,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

