Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $7.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.99 and the highest is $9.11. Anthem posted earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $33.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.89. 878,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,879. Anthem has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

