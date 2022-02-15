$6.62 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.72 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,908,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,215. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

