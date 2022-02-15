Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Decreases By 53.8%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE MAV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 86,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,947. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
