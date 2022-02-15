Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Decreases By 53.8%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE MAV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 86,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,947. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

