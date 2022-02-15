Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declines By 56.0%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

PCQ stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,448. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

