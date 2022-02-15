ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

ACCO stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 592,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,851. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

