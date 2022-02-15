ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.
ACCO stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 592,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,851. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.06.
In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.