Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04. Kforce has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

