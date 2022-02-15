Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNII. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the fourth quarter worth $22,638,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 55.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 309,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 279,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,165. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

