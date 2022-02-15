Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

SHAK traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 648,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,423. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -151.38, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 46.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 833.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 60.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.