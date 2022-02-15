Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 60 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $673.38. The stock had a trading volume of 443,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $765.90 and a 200 day moving average of $797.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Equinix by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $888.00 to $829.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.88.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.