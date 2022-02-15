Robert W. Hesslein Sells 3,252 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $10,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 245,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,790. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

