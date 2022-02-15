Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 2,142 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,350. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

